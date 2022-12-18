Sunday Morning Weather: Severe thunderstorms, high surf as cold front moves in

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
tonight through Monday, especially over and downwind of terrain.
Additionally, all areas will be susceptible to strong winds
within heavy showers.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian
Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend
to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds will steadily increase today and tonight,
reaching 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas building to 15
to 20 feet tonight, potentially higher on Monday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
HST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM HST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Weather Alert
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday. Some storms may be severe Sunday night and Monday.
Any severe storms will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. Strong and damaging southwest, or kona, winds will develop tonight and continue through Monday.
Periods of heavy rain throughout this time may result in areas of flash flooding.
Flood Watch through late Monday night for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Kauai Mountains, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Haleakala Summit, Kona, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Kauai North, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Honolulu Metro, Ewa Plain, Koolau Windward, Koolau Leeward, Molokai, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Maui/Upcountry, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
High Wind Warning from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Kauai Mountains, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kona, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Kauai North, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Honolulu Metro, Ewa Plain, Koolau Windward, Koolau Leeward, Molokai, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Maui/Upcountry, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
High Wind Warning until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Haleakala Summit.
High Wind Warning until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Big Island Summits.
Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Tuesday for Big Island Summits.
A powerful low northwest of the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will bring surf heights well above High Surf Warning levels. There is high potential for wave run-up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the Warning areas, with the most likely time for these impacts being Monday night into Tuesday morning during high tide. This swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but a large northwest swell is possible during the second half of the week. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short-period wind waves this evening into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.
High Surf Warning from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Tuesday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Windward Haleakala.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for all Hawaiian waters,
Gale Warning from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday for all Hawaiian waters,