Sunday Forecast: Winds increasing, rain ahead

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU -- On Sunday we expect winds to increase. By the end of the day, winds could be in the 15-20 mph range in some spots. They will have a northeasterly element to them which is a cooler direction.
Sunday morning windward and mauka spots are experiencing some showers. High temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.
A box jellyfish advisory is posted through Monday. A small craft advisory is also posted for most of our island waters for 25-30 knot winds and hazardous seas.
Our current swell is building through the day. A larger swell is on tap for the end of the work week.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.