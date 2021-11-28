Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Sunday Forecast: Winds increasing, rain ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU -- On Sunday we expect winds to increase. By the end of the day, winds could be in the 15-20 mph range in some spots. They will have a northeasterly element to them which is a cooler direction.

Sunday morning windward and mauka spots are experiencing some showers. High temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. 

A box jellyfish advisory is posted through Monday. A small craft advisory is also posted for most of our island waters for 25-30 knot winds and hazardous seas.

Our current swell is building through the day. A larger swell is on tap for the end of the work week. 

N: 8-10+

W: 6-8+

S: 0-2

E: 3-5

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you