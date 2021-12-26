Statewide pet microchipping law to take effect Jan.1 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Tis the season to protect our furry friends.
Though that's the yearlong mission of animal control teams, throughout the country, it's one that's especially stressed around the holidays.
Historically animal shelters see a dramatic surge in intakes as firework celebrations ring in the new year.
"It's a very scary time for both domestic animals and even farm animal," explained Hawaii County's Animal Control director, Regina Serrano.
Here in the islands, more than 700 animals were taken in by Hawaii County's animal control team . That's within the past six months alone.
Of those 700 lost or stray pets, less than 200 were reunited with their families.
The Big Island's animal control team hopes a new statewide law, requiring all dog and cat owners to get their pet microchipped by January 1st, will significantly impact the outcome of future intakes.
" We always check for a microchip," Serrano continued, "Both in the field and upon arrival at the shelter. We're hoping to see that the number of animals that come in and out of the shelter, and the time spent, is greatly reduced."
Microchips aren't only beneficial in protecting domestic pets either. The Hawaii County animal rescue team says they're starting to see a movement of farm animals being microchipped.
Currently, only 35 to 40 percent of Hawaii County's animal intakes are microchipped.
Moreso, staff members say of those microcchipped animals, many are connected with outdated contact information.
They say microchipping, and making sure to conistently update any new information can make the difference between losing a pet forever or ensuring a happy ending.