Sierra Club asking federal government to shut down Red Hill fuel storage facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Red Hill fuel storage facility run by the Navy on Oahu has long faced criticism over its potential impact on environment.
Most recently, over the past weekend, 14,000 gallons of water-fuel mixture leaked just above the aquifer which covers 400,000 Oahu residents' water supply.
The Sierra Club sent a letter to the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Navy calling on the federal government to decommission the facility, calling it a "clear and unavoidable risk" to the community.
"You know we've gone through all the technical documents, we've heard all the Navy's assurances, they simply cannot keep us safe, they cannot guarantee our safety and that's the bottom line," says Wayne Chung Tanaka with the Sierra Club.
For their part, the Navy tells KITV4 "The Navy is committed to preserving and protecting the environment while conducting safe operations at Red Hill. The Navy is investigating the November 20 release, which was contained and transferred to an above ground storage tank. We will closely monitor all aspects of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to ensure the safety of our operations."
The Department of Health has also been on site to investigate to most recent leak.
