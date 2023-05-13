 Skip to main content
Shark attacks kayak off Kualoa, caught on camera

Scott Haraguchi was fishing when the tiger shark rammed into his kayak in the waters off windward Oahu Friday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For many fisherman, there's a tale of the one that got away.  In this case, Scott Haraguchi is glad this one got away.

He was out on his kayak fishing over a mile offshore from Kualoa in Windward Oahu.  He happened to accidentally leave his GoPro turned on after catching a fish.  That GoPro then captured harrowing moments that happened next.

