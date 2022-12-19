Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND
THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND LANAI THROUGH 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 16 to 21 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose.
A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take off at 10 p.m. but now is pushed back to 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Also being affected, Alaska Airlines has canceled the flight to Lihue that was scheduled to depart at 5:45 p.m.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) held a press conference Sunday night to share details of the intense turbulence passengers experienced on Hawaiian Airlines Sunday afternoon.
Officials said this level of turbulence is uncommon, but also can catch pilots by surprise as it is not always predictable.
Chief Operating Officer for Hawaiian Airlines, Jon Snook, says Sunday's intense turbulence was rare and they feel prepared to handle all severe weather on Monday.
"We're obviously in a situation in the island right now where we're dealing with unstable air and weather conditions that are difficult to deal with if you're an airline. These aircrafts are designed to deal with this level of turbulence and designed to recover rom it without issue" Snook said.
If you'll be flying Monday, EMS says to always have your seatbelt on, even when the fasten seatbelt sign is off to protect yourself.