Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Radar 1 p.m. 12/19

A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose.

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose.

A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take off at 10 p.m. but now is pushed back to 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

An error occurred