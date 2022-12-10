 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Saturday Morning Weather - Strong Winds and Cloudy Conditions Continue

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift eastward over the next few days with slightly lower wind speeds forecast in the breezy range starting later tonight through Monday. Brief showers are expected through Saturday night, expect increasing shower trends from Sunday into Tuesday. Longer range guidance continues to show an unstable wet weather pattern brewing late next week with shower trends in the current weather grids.

Wind Advisory

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

