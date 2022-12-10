Saturday Morning Weather - Strong Winds and Cloudy Conditions Continue

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift eastward over the next few days with slightly lower wind speeds forecast in the breezy range starting later tonight through Monday. Brief showers are expected through Saturday night, expect increasing shower trends from Sunday into Tuesday. Longer range guidance continues to show an unstable wet weather pattern brewing late next week with shower trends in the current weather grids.
Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A small northwest and a small north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. A new large northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of next week. A new small south swell could give south shore surf a slight boost late next week.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for east facing shores of Kauai Oahu Molokai Maui and the Big Island.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for portions of Maui and Hawaii Counties.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for all coastal waters and channels outside of the Gale Warning.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.