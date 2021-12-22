Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...

.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Safe Travels Hawaii program prepares for holiday rush

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas Travel
By Eddie Dowd

Despite the fast spreading Omicron variant, the Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen around 30 million people this holiday season – up from 2020. Here are some travel tips to keep in mind if you’re on the move this holiday season.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen around 30-million people this holiday season, up from 2021.

Thursday is expecting to be one of the busiest days for travel.

Officials are concerned visitors will be coming into the state without realizing Hawaii still has a travel restriction program in place.

Currently travelers into the state can bypass quarantine if they have a recent negative COVID-19 test or are fully vaccinated.

Safe Travels Hawaii Administrator Sheri Kajiwara says one of the most frequent problems is people flying here not realizing they need to wait 14 days after their second dose before being considered fully vaccinated.

Kajiwara says the state is also looking at the possibility of requiring booster shots but for now will continue to follow guidance from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on what is considered "fully vaccinated."

