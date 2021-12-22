Safe Travels Hawaii program prepares for holiday rush

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Safe Travels Hawaii Administrator Sheri Kajiwara says one of the most frequent problems is people flying here not realizing they need to wait 14 days after their second dose before being considered fully vaccinated.
Kajiwara says the state is also looking at the possibility of requiring booster shots but for now will continue to follow guidance from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on what is considered "fully vaccinated."