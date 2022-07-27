 Skip to main content
Rep. Ed Case facing primary challenge from progressive opponent

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The race for Hawaii's 1st Congressional District is heating up, and it's also become a part of a greater ideological battle over the future of the Democratic Party.

Sergio Alcubilla, who came to the U.S. from the Philippines as a child and later became a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii, decided to challenge U.S. Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) for the 1st District seat after Case expressed opposition to part of the Build Back Better bill supported by the Biden administration.

