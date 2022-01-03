Record high COVID cases don't stop people from attending live music events By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Eddie Dowd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A record week of COVID cases on Oahu didn't stop people from attending concerts and live music events over the weekend. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A record week of COVID cases on O'ahu didn't stop people from attending concerts and live music events over the weekend.One of the groups that preformed was the "Marshall Law" band.Band members told KITV4 they saw strong turnout for their performances, showing there is still strong demand from the public for live entertainment.The band's lead singer Marshall Hugh says he hopes government officials will take that into consideration before any additional restrictions are made. COVID-19 COVID-19 resources needed for Hawai’i’s houseless population By Erin Coogan Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Covid Marshall Hugh Music Band Week Record Kitv4 Government Officials Oahu Hawaii Honolulu Coronavirus Vaccine Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV Local 3 new COVID-related deaths, 707 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 18, 2021 Local Power restored to 80% of downtown Honolulu customers Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Trades ease up, drier weather expected Updated Dec 15, 2021 Local Flood watch remains in effect for Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Fire destroys home in Waimea Updated Nov 30, 2021 COVID-19 CDC moves 8 places, including the world's No. 2 destination, to its highest travel risk level Updated Dec 20, 2021 Recommended for you