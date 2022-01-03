Offers go here

Record high COVID cases don't stop people from attending live music events

  • Updated
  • 0
Live music
By Eddie Dowd

A record week of COVID cases on Oahu didn't stop people from attending concerts and live music events over the weekend.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A record week of COVID cases on O'ahu didn't stop people from attending concerts and live music events over the weekend.

One of the groups that preformed was the "Marshall Law" band.

Band members told KITV4 they saw strong turnout for their performances, showing there is still strong demand from the public for live entertainment.

The band's lead singer Marshall Hugh says he hopes government officials will take that into consideration before any additional restrictions are made.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

