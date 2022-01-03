Record high COVID cases didn't stop people from attending live music events By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email @xio.yamileth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A record week of COVID cases on O'ahu didn't stop people from attending concerts and live music events over the weekend.One of the groups that preformed was the "Marshall Law band."Band members told KITV4 they saw strong turnout for their performances, showing there is still strong demand from the public for live entertainment.The band's lead singer Marshall Hugh says he hopes government officials will take that into consideration before any additional restrictions are made. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Covid Marshall Hugh Music Band Week Record Kitv4 Government Officials Oahu Hawaii Honolulu Coronavirus Vaccine Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV Local Weekend Forecast Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local 47-year-old woman from Canada rescued off of Makaha Valley Trail Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local DOH confirms high levels of petroleum contamination in Navy’s Red Hill Shaft Updated Dec 10, 2021 COVID-19 7 new COVID-related deaths, 226 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local 3 new COVID-related deaths, 707 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 18, 2021 Local HFD rescues injured hiker from Lanikai Pillbox Trail Updated 5 hrs ago Recommended for you