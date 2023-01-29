...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Rain chances increase statewide, flooding possible, snow likely on summits
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Flood alerts are likely to pop up and down today as a trough slowly moves west and instability increases. This weather feature is forecast to combine forces with a disturbance that will enhance shower activity across the state.
Periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms continue to develop along the trough over Maui County. These unstable conditions will expand slowly westward into Oahu later today and to Kauai County later tonight. The Big Island will also see increasing shower activity as deeper tropical moisture moves in.
Strong and gusty northeast trade winds will also develop over the western islands today. Wet weather conditions will begin to improve from Monday night through Tuesday as the upper low and surface trough weaken and drift slowly westward away from the state.
Wind advisory:
- KAUAI - OAHU - NIIHAU
- Through 6pm tonight
- 25 - 35 mph sustained winds, gusting to 45 mph
Flood watch:
- OAHU - MAUI COUNTY - BIG ISLAND
- Through Monday evening
- A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Winter weather warning:
- BIG ISLAND SUMMITS
- Through Monday evening
- Periods of heavy snow with freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches, with some ice accumulations are expected.
Gale warning:
- All offshore waters
- 25- 35 kt winds / seas up to 14 feet / isolated thunderstorms
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.