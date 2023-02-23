Public hearing set for improvements to Kawaihau Road on Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai community members are encouraged to share ideas on how to improve the safety and accessibility of Kawaihau Road and potential road improvements that can be made along the corridor between Hau’a’ala Road and Ka’apuni Road.
A two-day public meeting is planned to discuss the rehabilitation and resurfacing of the project roadway, implementing pedestrian and bicycle improvements, along with helping the traffic flow, and addressing parking concerns.
It will start on March 6 at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Also, a Walk Audit will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., located at 5021A Kawaihau Road.
Officials will also host a Visioning and Design Workshop on March 7, starting at 5:30 p.m., as well as a Design Charrette that will begin at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Coyle Hall, which is located at the same location as the Walk Audit.
Hands-on activities will be available to provide participants with a better understanding of what kind of input on potential roadway improvements that can possibly be made.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.