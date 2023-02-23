 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Public hearing set for improvements to Kawaihau Road on Kauai

  • Updated
  • 0
Public hearing set for improvements to Kawaihau Road on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai community members are encouraged to share ideas on how to improve the safety and accessibility of Kawaihau Road and potential road improvements that can be made along the corridor between Hau’a’ala Road and Ka’apuni Road.

A two-day public meeting is planned to discuss the rehabilitation and resurfacing of the project roadway, implementing pedestrian and bicycle improvements, along with helping the traffic flow, and addressing parking concerns.

Kauai Road Improvement Meeting

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred