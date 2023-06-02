 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pest company ensures travelers should feel confident in DKI bed bug treatment

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport generic
FILE

Monitoring and deep cleaning treatments continue at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Deep cleaning continues at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a bed bug infestation. But it begs the question: Should travelers be concerned about their next trip?

Well, straight out the gate, staff with Kilauea Pest Control say the issue of bed bugs is not a determinant of a facilities cleanliness. They say bedbugs will follow humans anywhere and everywhere.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred