Pest company ensures travelers should feel confident in DKI bed bug treatment

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Deep cleaning continues at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a bed bug infestation. But it begs the question: Should travelers be concerned about their next trip?
Well, straight out the gate, staff with Kilauea Pest Control say the issue of bed bugs is not a determinant of a facilities cleanliness. They say bedbugs will follow humans anywhere and everywhere.
So when we're talking DKI having bed bugs, it's not to say measures of sanitation aren't effective, but rather the high volume of in-and-out traffic creates a situation that is favorable for the bugs.
Especially when considering the facility hosts 73,000 passengers each day, from all around the world, we're not only talking about the people themselves but we're talking the suitcases, the clothes, that have quite literally traveled the globe.
The bed bugs then hitch rides on these surfaces and multiply, with one bug able to lay up to 200-500 eggs in their lifetime.
In terms of management and extermination, first the team goes in and uses fecal tracings and blood stains to identify the effected area. For the airport they were able to isolate gates E5, E6, and E7.
And then they'll go in with a treatment. Treatment options, they say, have greatly improved and diversified over the past decade.
New technologies have increased effectiveness, while also allowing human operations to continue.
For the airport they've used a non-toxic spray on top of removing all effected carpeting.
Additional treatments and inspections are scheduled within the coming days and weeks. Agency staff assures travelers, while they should be mindful of situations like this, the necessary steps are being taken to reduce any major anxiety.
Once you've arrived at a new place, too, they recommend just scanning over the area. Stopping the spread of bed bugs is the number one preventative step.
Typically, bed bugs like to hide in mattress seams, cracks and crevices in bed frames, baseboards and exposed clothing.
As for the airport, the Hawaii Department of Transportation says it's informed Southwest Airlines and the Hawaii occupational safety and health division on the actions being taken and again those follow up treatments expected to be ongoing for the next couple of weeks.