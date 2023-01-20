Parts of Kamehameha Highway closed due to accident, downed power lines By KITV Web Staff Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAAAWA (KITV4) -- The area of 49-705 Kamehameha Hwy, around Kualoa Ranch, is closed in both directions due to a car accident and downed power lines. Honolulu Police, EMS, and fire crews are on scene. According to police, one vehicle was involved. News North Shore businesses hoping to reap the benefits of the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest By Kristen Consillio Drivers should avoid the area. No details were given as to the cause of the crash, or of any injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local UH hosting webinar on Mar. 23 to examine how to boost high school-to-college pipeline Updated Mar 23, 2022 Local Food truck burns down in Diamond Head area | UPDATE Updated Jul 29, 2022 National Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended through at least July 2, Russian state news reports Updated Jun 14, 2022 Local Mayor Blangiardi announces formation of Oahu Historic Preservation Commission Updated Nov 23, 2022 Local Honolulu beats Texas in Little League World Series, moves on to US semifinals Updated Aug 24, 2022 Crime & Courts 18-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Kapolei teen Updated May 2, 2022 Recommended for you