Pahoa woman, 73, missing and considered endangered

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are seeking the help of the community in locating a missing Pahoa woman.
Denese Fishburn of Pahoa has been reported missing and is considered endangered due to her having a medical condition that requires her to take medication.
Fishburn, 73, is described as being Caucasian, 5'6" tall, weighing 176 pounds, with blond and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an olive green sweatshirt with a turtle on the front of it, along with multi-colored diamond pattern tights, and pink slippers.
Fishburn was last seen on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, around 2:30 p.m. on Ginger Circle in Nanawale Estates in Pahoa.
Anyone with any information regarding Fishburn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.