Organizers spend Presidents' Day collecting donations for Tongan citizens recovering from eruption

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a month after a historic volcanic eruption shook Tonga, Hawai'i residents with ties there said recovery has been slow, especially because ash has settled into the soil.
According to community organizer Milikaleakona Tonga Hopoi, the ash is "somewhat suffocating the soil and because it's a sustainable island nation, they rely on taro, lu'au leaves, everything that they grow is what they eat."
About a dozen Tongan relief organizers spent Presidents' Day collecting farming tools to send to their relatives on the island. In the meantime, Tonga's residents have been relying on donations of non-perishable foods from other countries.
As residents reel from the unprecedented natural disaster, COVID-19 continues to spread on the island, with 233 total cases have now been reported.
After being one of the few countries to dodge COVID-19 infections, Tonga reported its first cases weeks after the eruption.
Honolulu residents with relatives in Tonga said they are only able to hear from them once a week.
"Slowly but surely they're coming back online, but it's still very limited communication and access," Hopoi added.
Organizers at Monday's drive said they are grateful for the donations that have continued to pour in.
"The overflow of love for our island, for back home, it's just unbelievable," Tiva Tatofi said.
