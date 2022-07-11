Oahu man arrested for continuous sex assault of a child By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing jail time after being accused of continuously sexually assaulting a child.James David Drane, 33, was arrested Sunday evening at the Honolulu Police Department's main station. He is charged with eight counts of sexual assault.According to court documents, Drane began molesting a girl identified as "Z.C." in January 2016 and continued abusing her until May 2021. It is unclear the relationship between the suspect and victim.Drane remains free after posting a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled in court later this week. Crime & Courts 3 former Big Island prison guards convicted of civil rights violations for beating inmate By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James David Drane Assault Criminal Law Crime Law Jail Oahu Suspect Victim Bond Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Mayor Victorino announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions beginning December 1st Updated Nov 30, 2021 COVID-19 COVID-19's negatively impacting almost 2 in 3 Hawaii adults Updated Jun 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Man, 25, stabbed to death at Waikiki apartment, 2 suspects arrested Updated Nov 21, 2021 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in Waianae area murder case Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Power restored after Downtown Honolulu outage that impacted 900 customers Updated Mar 10, 2022 Local What causes wind? Updated Apr 13, 2022 Recommended for you