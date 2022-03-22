 Skip to main content
O'ahu man addresses the UN on transgressions against the Hawaiian Kingdom

Hawaii man addresses the UN
By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An O'ahu man addressed the United Nation's Human Rights Council on Tuesday, putting a spotlight on the existence of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

"I call the attention of the council to human rights violations in the Hawaiian islands," said Dr. David Keanu during his speech.

Dr. David Keanu Sai was invited to address the council virtually on behalf of the The International Association of Democratic Lawyers and American Association for Jurists.

In his one-minute-and-a-half address, Sai called for more action from the UN's members to acknowledge the Kingdom's status as a country on the international level and also address the government's overthrow by the United States in 1893.

"I am Hawaiian and this is my country and this is a national consciousness that I didn't have before and that's why I owe it to my country and my people to be responsible in moving forward, in making sure I can represent our past leaders in a way that should be represented," Sai said during an interview with KITV4.

Sai says one thing he would like to see the council do is establish a commission of inquiry investigating violations of human rights in Hawaii. That would require a resolution to be voted on by the council and passed.

