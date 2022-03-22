O'ahu man addresses the UN on transgressions against the Hawaiian Kingdom

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
In his one-minute-and-a-half address, Sai called for more action from the UN's members to acknowledge the Kingdom's status as a country on the international level and also address the government's overthrow by the United States in 1893.
"I am Hawaiian and this is my country and this is a national consciousness that I didn't have before and that's why I owe it to my country and my people to be responsible in moving forward, in making sure I can represent our past leaders in a way that should be represented," Sai said during an interview with KITV4.
Sai says one thing he would like to see the council do is establish a commission of inquiry investigating violations of human rights in Hawaii. That would require a resolution to be voted on by the council and passed.