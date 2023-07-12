Oahu Care Facility staff begin 7-day strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Wednesday, nearly 30 nurses and certified nursing aides, at the Oahu Care Facility began their 7-day strike against unfair working conditions.
With staff working without a contract since February, long-time employees say under new facility management, little has been done to negotiate a fair contract.
The walk out comes just one month after staff held an informational picket demanding corporate leaders to come to the table. But despite efforts to cordially come to a working agreement, the facility released it's "best and final" contract Tuesday, to which concerns of overworking, understaffing, underpaying were not addressed.
"We have residents waiting for us to take care of them," explained Nancy Aloang, a CNA of the Oahu Care Facility. "We can't do that if we're here on the street. Those people are our livelihoods, they're our second family. When you get close to them, when you learn their stories, you know they need our help, they need our people.
Staff on strike say they were regularly working 16-hour shifts, with employees of over 20 years paid less than temporary traveling nurses.
In a statement to KITV4, administration with the Oahu Care Facility responded, "Currently our leadership team continues to negotiate in good faith, and we respect the right of our nursing staff to participate in the strike.
We hope to resolve the concerns of our nursing team and reach an amicable agreement so that we may move forward together to focus and continue providing excellent care to the residents we serve."
The strike is expected to continue through Wednesday, July 19.