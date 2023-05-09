Oahu Business Recovery Program accepting applications for second round of grant money

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Oahu Business Recovery Grant program has $3.5 million left to grant small businesses in need of support.
Businesses can start applying for a grant beginning on May 15. The other $6.5 million is expected to be awarded to small businesses who applied in the first round in January and February.
This round, eligibility has been expanded to allow more companies to be reached. The minimum annual gross revenue has been lowered from $75,000 to $60,000.
Instead of showing a 25% decline in net income in both 2020 and 2021-you now only have to prove a drop for one year.
You can expect a grant ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 depending on your gross revenue.
It's to get to those businesses that didn't get any pandemic relief in the past, this is one last chance that we can get this 10 million back in our economy, an help these businesses recover, stronger, and thrive.
In the first round, 330 small businesses, have been accepted to receive grant money. One of those, is 1132 Café and Catering.
KITV4 spoke with the owner and he says from March to December 2020, he lost over 90% of his business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His business does catering for meetings, seminars, and training sessions so really took a hit during the pandemic.
In 2021, the business was still down 75%. Now, it is back 60% of its pre-COVID sales, but are still dealing with issues, one of the biggest being price increases for supplies.
The grant is helping the café catch up on delayed repairs and maintenance of the kitchen and delivery car.
It will also help fund the advertising cost after having to reduce it for the past few years. Lastly, it will help pay for the rising cost of supplies and allow staff to work more hours.
Grants will be given out on a first come, first served basis.