Navy Facility Leaked Fuel 72 Times Previously Expert Testifies

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU-- A marathon hearing held by the Department of Health began early Monday and ended nearly 12 hours later.
Dr. David Norfleet told the DOH and others that he testified for a previous contested case hearing on Red Hill in which he reviewed evidence that 72 previous leak incidents had occurred at the facility.
Norfleet says four more spills have occurred since then, and that the Navy's risk assessment doesn't take into consideration the full frequency of the leaks that would raise future odds of failure.
"There's a 27 per cent chance of an acute leak of 1 thousand to 30 thousand gallons each year," said Norfleet adding that the risk assessment would be much higher if the 4 leak events occurring in the last year were factored in.
On May 6th an estimated 1600 gallons of fuel leaked from a pipeline surge but the Navy claims all but 38 gallons were reclaimed by retrieval systems.
Expert witnesses for the Department of Health say they are calling on the Navy to back up their calculations. The Navy argues that they are operating within procedures agreed upon with other agencies.
The Board of Water Supply also called into question the Navy's test procedures and potential for continued corrosion at the Red Hill fuel facility, which sits just 100 feet away from Honolulu's primary aquifer.