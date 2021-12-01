Navy Exchange Mall eateries shut down temporarily as precaution over water concerns

KITV4 spoke with several employees and business owners at the food court who did not want to speak on camera because they're afraid of retaliation from management. But some operators say they're worried about business financially because there's no timeline for how long the closure will last.
Outside in the parking lot, members of the Navy distributed gallons of water to base-housing residents.
Laura Mollen said her home in Hickam is not affected yet but she wanted to have supply for peace of mind. She also believes one-gallon per person is not enough.
"It's not just a gallon per person, also thinking about my animal, I don't want him to have any gastrointestinal problems," Mollen said.
She's hoping for more resources and information.
"I think I go a gallon and a half of water every day, so do I have to do this every day and spend gas when it already cost over $4 per gallon?" Mollen said. "A lot of families are wondering why they're not putting the families in hotels. It's all over Facebook. That way they can take a shower, they can drink the water, they can actually survive while trying to fix it."
A spokesperson with the Navy says distribution of water will continue as long as it's needed.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.