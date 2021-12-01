Offers go here

Navy Exchange Mall eateries shut down temporarily as precaution over water concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
nex

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Navy continues to distribute water at multiple sites to affected residents on Wednesday, after a fuel-like odor was detected in tap water on the Navy water system.

The odor has been detected mostly at homes and schools the past few days but on Wednesday, it's also impacting businesses at the mall.

The Navy Exchange Mall's food court shut down Wednesday morning. Signs posted at every establishment note the closure is out of an abundance of caution because of the water supply issues.

One business owner says after flushing his water lines a few times, he could still smell a gasoline-like odor.

‘Petroleum-like substance’ detected in water samples taken from Red Hill Elementary

KITV4 spoke with several employees and business owners at the food court who did not want to speak on camera because they're afraid of retaliation from management. But some operators say they're worried about business financially because there's no timeline for how long the closure will last.

Outside in the parking lot, members of the Navy distributed gallons of water to base-housing residents.

Water Sample - Pearl Harbor Elementary

Water samples being collected at Pearl Harbor Elementary. 

Laura Mollen said her home in Hickam is not affected yet but she wanted to have supply for peace of mind. She also believes one-gallon per person is not enough.

Shower facilities at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Fort Shafter opened to residents impacted by foul water; potable water available

"It's not just a gallon per person, also thinking about my animal, I don't want him to have any gastrointestinal problems," Mollen said.

She's hoping for more resources and information.

"I think I go a gallon and a half of water every day, so do I have to do this every day and spend gas when it already cost over $4 per gallon?" Mollen said. "A lot of families are wondering why they're not putting the families in hotels. It's all over Facebook. That way they can take a shower, they can drink the water, they can actually survive while trying to fix it."

A spokesperson with the Navy says distribution of water will continue as long as it's needed.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Water Resources and Updates

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

