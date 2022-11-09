 Skip to main content
Mother-son political duo prepares to make Hawaii history

While a lot of attention was at the top of the ticket, Hawaii made history electing the first ever mother-son duo at the legislature: Donna Mercado Kim and son Micah Aiu.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For decades, State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim (D-Kalihi, Moanalua) has had a post-election routine - sign wave near her alma mater, Farrington High School to thank voters for sending her back to office year after year.

Her son, Micah Po'okela Kim Aiu has often joined her on the campaign trail.  He was born in 1989, when his mom was serving on the Honolulu City Council.

