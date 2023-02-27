 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Monday Weather: Windy weather continues, Wind Advisory in effect

  • Updated
  • 0
Weather Alert
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Windy conditions persist Monday with trades at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most Hawaiian Islands until 6 pm Tuesday.

Island Breakdown

Today expect partly sunny skies with intermittent windward and mauka showers in the morning; then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Trade Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

8-day
Weather Concerns
SURF

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred