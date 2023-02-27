Monday Weather: Windy weather continues, Wind Advisory in effect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Windy conditions persist Monday with trades at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most Hawaiian Islands until 6 pm Tuesday.
Today expect partly sunny skies with intermittent windward and mauka showers in the morning; then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Trade Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with numerous showers in the evening for windward and mauka spots; then intermittent showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 68. Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
A strong high pressure system located far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep windy trade winds in the forecast at least into Thursday. An upper level disturbance will keep showers in the forecast over windward and mountain areas through the week with less shower activity over typically drier leeward areas of each island. The highest rainfall trends are expected over East Maui and the windward slopes of the Big Island as an unstable upper low lingers just east of Hilo. Wind speeds may trend lower into the moderate to breezy range from Friday onward as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest.
As the trades strengthen during the next few days, the trade wind swell will be on the rise and will likely peak Tuesday into Wednesday at solid advisory levels for east facing shores. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will remain below normal through the week as high pressure dominates the North Pacific. A small long-period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) should arrive around Thursday night into Friday. Minimal surf is expected from the southern hemisphere with mainly windswell wrapping into select south facing shores this week.