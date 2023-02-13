Monday Weather: Wet weather with breezy trade winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds usher in trade showers. Expect windward and mauka rain over Maui County and Hawai'i Island Monday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and locally heavy rain. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, cloudy and breezy with locally heavy rainfall expected through Tuesday for the entire state. Lows 64 to 69. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm for Hawaii Island summits.
A strong high pressure system far northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift eastward and produce moderate breezy trades into Tuesday. Weaker winds will develop over the eastern islands Tuesday afternoon as a surface trough moves eastward into Maui and Hawaii Counties. An upper level low will linger over the region this week, producing unstable wet weather statewide, with locally heavy rain and a few thunderstorms lasting into next weekend.
High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of all Islands.
Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and the High Surf Advisory has been extended as a result. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Tuesday through late this week due to strong trades over and/or upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week.
A pair of northwest swells will give north shore surf a boost this week. The first swell will peak just below the advisory threshold today, then decline tonight and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.