Monday Weather: Wet, breezy trade winds, isolated thunderstorms possible

HONOLULU (KITV4 ) -- Trade winds are back along with a wet weather pattern. Showers will not be as intense on Monday, but isolated thunderstorms are possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs between 77 to 82 degrees. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with numerous windward and mauka showers. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
An upper level low over the islands this morning will weaken on Tuesday. Trade winds have also returned to the region. Expect a wet trade wind weather pattern today with isolated thunderstorms for some areas into the Monday morning hours. Thunderstorms will continue over the Big Island each afternoon through Tuesday. Expect showers in this wet trade wind pattern to slowly decrease in coverage into Wednesday with showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Decreasing trade wind showers are forecast on Thursday, then increasing shower activity again from Friday into next weekend as another upper low sets up northeast of the state.
Surf along east facing shores is on the rise due to easterly trade winds returning, which will continue into the second half of the week.
Elsewhere, mainly small background swells from the south and northwest are expected. The exception will be for north-facing shores exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in, which could generate some small surf for the typical standout locations this week.