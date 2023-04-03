 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Wet, breezy trade winds, isolated thunderstorms possible

HONOLULU (KITV4 ) -- Trade winds are back along with a wet weather pattern. Showers will not be as intense on Monday, but isolated thunderstorms are possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs between 77 to 82 degrees. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with numerous windward and mauka showers. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

