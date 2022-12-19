Monday Weather: Wet and windy, High Surf Warning

Flood Watch through late tonight Kaua'i County, O'ahu and Maui County
High Wind Warning until 6 am Tuesday for Haleakala Summit
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 741 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over north Oahu. The highest rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Waianae Range. Intense rainfall cores were moving rapidly toward the northeast. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Mililani, Kunia, Waikele, Waialua, Waipahu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Waikane, Punaluu, Hauula, Aiea, Waiahole, Waianae, Nanakuli, Halawa, Makakilo and Laie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through early Tuesday morning. && This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 AM HST if flooding; persists.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES HONOLULU KAUAI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to 60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. &&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands, and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS KAUAI NORTHWEST WATERS KAUAI WINDWARD WATERS KAUAI LEEWARD WATERS KAUAI CHANNEL OAHU WINDWARD WATERS OAHU LEEWARD WATERS KAIWI CHANNEL A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM HST... For the following areas... Kauai Channel... Oahu Leeward Waters... Oahu Windward Waters... At 934 AM HST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts, winds over 50 knots, and ping pong ball size hail was located 10 nm west of FAD Buoy CO, or 21 nm west of Kaena State Park, moving east at 50 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and large hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Kaena Point, FAD Buoy II, FAD Buoy V, FAD Buoy R and FAD Buoy CO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm. Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. && A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM HST for; Hawaii.; WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...50KTS
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today, windy and wet with scattered thunderstorms. Some Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall Possible. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph With gusts to 60 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered thunderstorms with numerous showers through the night. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 20 To 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue today as a Kona storm moves through the region. Bands of strong thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep across the state from northwest to southeast today. These stronger thunderstorms may become severe with strong winds and the potential for hail. Strong southwesterly kona winds will increase ahead of the cold front, with the strongest wind speeds forecast for communities along the down wind north and east slopes of mountain areas. Periods of heavy rain with this storm may produce flash flooding in some areas. Weather conditions will improve over the western islands later this afternoon and evening and improve across the rest of the state by Tuesday morning. Fair weather and light winds expected from Wednesday through the weekend.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores Kaua'i County to Maui
The strong low pushing the cold front over the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will rapidly build into the islands today. The swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The northwest pacific remains active resulting in a large northwest swell towards the end of the week near advisory levels. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short- period wind waves tonight into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.
Weather and Traffic Anchor
Some of Davey D's favorite things: I love spending time with my 'ohana. Making people laugh and smile. Eating dessert. Jammin' my 'ukulele.
