Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

