Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
A high pressure system passing north of the islands will be replaced by a low level trough today. This means trade winds diminish and a light southeast wind pattern returns through Thursday. Sea breezes will develop over each island during the day with land breezes taking over at night. An upper level ridge over the islands will keep shower activity at isolated levels through Wednesday. Rainfall trends will increase from Thursday onward as the weather pattern becomes more unsettled. Wet weather remains in the forecast this weekend near Kauai and Oahu as a cold front moves into the western islands.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu, Molokai and north-facing shores of Maui.
The current large northwest swell will be reinforced by a new northwest swell later today, keeping advisory level surf in place across most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Tuesday morning. This swell will will gradually decline Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a couple new reinforcing northwest swells Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential warning level event on Sunday.
A small medium period south swell will continue to slowly decline today through Tuesday, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost on Sunday. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands.