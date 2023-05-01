Monday Weather: Trades slow, surf's up, scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds will ease up for portions of the islands. Kicking off the work week with partly cloudy conditions and isolated to scattered showers. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island. Highs 81 to 86. East to southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kaua'i and Hawai'i. Lows 63 to 68. East to southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will ease today, allowing for land and sea breezes across the western islands through midweek, while moderate east-southeast winds remain over the eastern end of the state. A band of moisture drifting across the islands will maintain some showers today, particularly over the western islands. A closed low aloft could bring some unsettled weather with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms to portions of the state tonight through early Wednesday. Breezy trade winds along with more typical windward and mauka showers will become reestablished over the state late Wednesday through the weekend.
Surf along the north and west facing shores will build today as this medium sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell spreads southeastward across the islands, peaking on Tuesday, then gradually lowering Wednesday through Friday. Expect a large increase to north and west shore surf heights through Wednesday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday.
Small surf along the south facing shores will slowly increase this week as two small long period south-southwest (200-210 degree) and south (180-190 degree) swells build into the region. This southern source swell energy will peak on Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. Surf heights along south facing shores will then gradually lower from Friday into next weekend.
Small surf along east facing shores will trend up through the week as trades strengthen east of the islands. East shore surf will return to seasonal levels Thursday through the weekend.