Monday Weather: Trades slow, surf's up, scattered showers

Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds will ease up for portions of the islands. Kicking off the work week with partly cloudy conditions and isolated to scattered showers. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island. Highs 81 to 86. East to southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kaua'i and Hawai'i. Lows 63 to 68. East to southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable.

8-Day
Surf

