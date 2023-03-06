Monday Weather: Oahu showers head to Maui County this afternoon

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance moving through the state will bring showery weather on Monday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy with frequent to isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Kaua'i and O'ahu will see partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers; Mostly cloudy with frequent showers elsewhere. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Showers will diminish in coverage over Kauai early this morning as a cold front advances toward Oahu this morning and Molokai and Maui late today into tonight. A second cold front will move into the state Tuesday night bringing a brief period of showers followed by strong westerly winds on Wednesday. Lighter winds and drier conditions are then expected for the second half of the week.
A small northwest swell is expected to arrive later today, and peak on Tuesday. A much larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive late Tuesday night, and peak from Wednesday night into Thursday. This will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores, including the leeward Big Island, for an extended period of time. This extra-large northwest swell is forecast to gradually lower, and veer more northerly from Thursday through next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will continue to lower today, with minimal trade wind swell expected this week. Rough and choppy surf may increase along some south facing shorelines with a westerly exposure through Tuesday night due to the strengthening southwest to west winds associated with the second front. Otherwise, no significant long-period swell energy is expected along south facing shores this week.