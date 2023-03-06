 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Oahu showers head to Maui County this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance moving through the state will bring showery weather on Monday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy with frequent to isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, Kaua'i and O'ahu will see partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers; Mostly cloudy with frequent showers elsewhere. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred