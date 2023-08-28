Monday Weather: Morning showers, moderate trades, drier conditions later today

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon. It is important to note that the
winds for this event WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the
August 8, 2023 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were
observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 45 to 50 percent on
Wednesday lowering to 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waking up to windward showers across the islands with cloudy skies. We are expecting drier to conditions to prevail later this afternoon with fewer showers and partly cloudy skies. Daytime high will range between 86 to 91 degrees. Moderate trade winds 10-15 mph
Moderate and slightly unstable trades will bring locally heavy showers to windward and mauka areas through the morning. More stable trades take over later this evening, becoming breezy to locally strong Wednesday and Thursday. A return to more typical trade pattern is expected Friday through the coming weekend.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to build down the island chain this morning, peak later today into tonight, then linger through Tuesday before lowering. Surf may trend back up next weekend as a small west-northwest swell arrives.
For south facing shores, a modest increase is expected tonight into Tuesday as a small south-southwest swell arrives. Another tiny long-period southwest swell is possible Friday into the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then trend up through the second half as the trades ramp up locally and upstream of the state.
Some easterly groundswell mixed in from distant Tropical Storm Irwin will be possible this weekend, which will support an upward trend for eastern exposures.