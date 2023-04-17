 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday Weather: Limited showers, light winds, kona winds strengthen tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Spotty showers and light winds kick off the work week. Expect daytime highs to run between Highs 79 to 85. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated showers. An approaching disturbance will generate increasing showers starting first with Kaua'i. Except scattered showers over the Garden Isle. Lows 67 to 72. South winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Weather Alert

Artwork by Ka'opua Daniel's
8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred