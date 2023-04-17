Monday Weather: Limited showers, light winds, kona winds strengthen tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Spotty showers and light winds kick off the work week. Expect daytime highs to run between Highs 79 to 85. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated showers. An approaching disturbance will generate increasing showers starting first with Kaua'i. Except scattered showers over the Garden Isle. Lows 67 to 72. South winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Light and variable winds will prevail today, bringing just a few spotty showers. Winds will shift to the south and strengthen on Tuesday as a front approaches. The front will move across the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday night, likely bringing a period of locally gusty south to southwest winds and widespread rainfall, with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms. Winds will rapidly diminish Wednesday night and Thursday as the front stalls and weakens near the Big Island. Light trade winds may briefly return on Friday, only to diminish again next weekend as another front approaches.
The current tiny northwest (320-330) swell will dissipate today and will be followed by another tiny north (360-010) swell building Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate, medium period northwest (300-310) swell developing from a developing low northwest of the islands will build Wednesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Another moderate but longer period northwest (310-320) swell is expected next weekend.
Small long- period south swells will continue to linger over the next few days. Breezy southerly winds will bring an increase of rough and choppy surf along south facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period south (190) swell is expected to arrive late Friday, bringing average to slightly above average surf to south facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline through the upcoming work week as the winds veer to the south.