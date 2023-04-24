Monday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions, afternoon rain

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light winds continue on Monday with partly sunny skies. Expect isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, a front bringing more rain will reach Kaua'i. We'll see partly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
A front will reach Kauai tonight, then move eastward down the island chain before stalling near Maui on Wednesday. Remnant moisture will linger across the central islands through the end of the week as the front dissipates. Light winds will shift to northeasterlies after frontal passage. The highest potential for rainfall will occur during frontal passage, but light winds will trigger increased clouds and showers across mauka areas each afternoon, especially across sheltered areas.
A medium-period northwest swell will likely produce somewhat elevated surf along most exposed north and west facing shores later today when it peaks. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Tuesday into mid-week. A small northwest swell may arrive around Thursday or Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area next weekend. The current small south swell will gradually subside through Tuesday. A small, reinforcing south swell may arrive in the islands around mid-week. Expect minimal surf along most east facing shores due to the lighter than normal winds this week.