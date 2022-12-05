 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Developing storm moves towards the islands; heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A developing storm far to the northwest of the island will move southward today. Expect, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers through the night and a slight chance Of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

