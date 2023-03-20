 Skip to main content
Monday Weather: Clouds and light winds to start the work week

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Starting the work week with light Kona winds, transitioning to trade winds later. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the state; Mostly sunny skies over Hawai'i Island. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86. East to southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown
8-Day

The high-pressure ridge over the islands has diminished this morning as a surface low begins to develop just west to northwest of the state. Expect a stable light southerly wind pattern transitioning to east to southeast winds later today and tonight. A surface low will develop today, increasing east to southeast winds through Wednesday. Shower trends will gradually increase through the week in moderate to locally breezy east to southeast wind flow.

Surf

