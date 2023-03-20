Monday Weather: Clouds and light winds to start the work week

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Starting the work week with light Kona winds, transitioning to trade winds later. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the state; Mostly sunny skies over Hawai'i Island. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86. East to southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
The high-pressure ridge over the islands has diminished this morning as a surface low begins to develop just west to northwest of the state. Expect a stable light southerly wind pattern transitioning to east to southeast winds later today and tonight. A surface low will develop today, increasing east to southeast winds through Wednesday. Shower trends will gradually increase through the week in moderate to locally breezy east to southeast wind flow.
A medium size, short period north (360-020 degree) swell generated by the winds behind a stalling front northwest of the islands is arriving this morning. This swell will produce small to moderate size surf along most smaller island north-facing shores through tonight and will gradually decline Tuesday. A mix of small north northwest swells may maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west-facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. These north swells may wrap around and subtly increase surf along east-facing shores with more northern exposures through Tuesday. Strengthened mid week trades will result in more choppy wind waves along east-facing shores. A very small, long period south (190 degree) swell arriving today will result in an additional foot or two of surf along many south-facing shores through Tuesday before gradually lowering on Wednesday.