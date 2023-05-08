Monday Weather: Breezy trades, passing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds continue from 15 to 25 mph today. Windward and mauka spots will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated showers; leeward sections expect mostly sunny and dry condtions. Daytime highs will range from 81 to 86 degrees.
Tonight, Partly cloudy. Breezy. Windward and Mountains...Scattered showers in the evening...Then numerous Showers after midnight. Leeward...Isolated showers. Lows 67 to72. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday. Rather dry conditions will prevail today, with a band of moisture expected to increase trade wind showers late tonight and Tuesday. The trades will ease Tuesday night and Wednesday, with drier trade wind weather moving back in. A shift to a land and sea breeze pattern is expected Wednesday night, with this pattern lingering into next weekend. Light winds will keep showers near the coast at night and over interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A return of light to moderate trades and windward focused showers is possible by the end of the weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower through Tuesday as the long-period south swell moves out. A mix of southeast and background southerly swells moving through will be enough to keep the surf from going flat through the rest of the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain up into midweek, then lower through the second half as the trades diminish. Surf along north facing shores will trend up late Thursday through Friday, then peak near the advisory level over the weekend as a moderate sized medium period north- northwest swell moves through.