 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday Weather: Breezy trades, passing showers

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trade winds continue from 15 to 25 mph today. Windward and mauka spots will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated showers; leeward sections expect mostly sunny and dry condtions. Daytime highs will range from 81 to 86 degrees.

Tonight, Partly cloudy. Breezy. Windward and Mountains...Scattered showers in the evening...Then numerous Showers after midnight. Leeward...Isolated showers. Lows 67 to72. Trades 15 to 25 mph.

8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred