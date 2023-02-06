 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers, thunderstorms possible

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Starting the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Showers may be numerous and heavy over windward Hawai'i Island with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs 79 to 84. Moderate to breezy trade winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, breezy and cloudy with numerous windward and mauka showers; partly cloudy with isolated to scattered leeward showers. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 25 mph.

Weather Alerts
8 day
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred