Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers, thunderstorms possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Starting the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Showers may be numerous and heavy over windward Hawai'i Island with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs 79 to 84. Moderate to breezy trade winds at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, breezy and cloudy with numerous windward and mauka showers; partly cloudy with isolated to scattered leeward showers. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Winter weather advisory til noon for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa summits.
Moderate to breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into the weekend. Showers will continue across the islands through Tuesday, mainly focused across windward areas and the Big Island. Drier and more stable conditions are expected by mid-week which will limit showers across the islands into Saturday.
Surf along north and west facing shores will gradually climb through the day today as a fresh long-period northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf associated with this swell will peak tonight through midweek. A new northwest swell arriving Thursday will keep the surf up through Friday before lowering into the upcoming weekend. Heights may near the advisory level Thursday as this second north- northwest swell arrives and peaks. A downward trend is expected along north and west facing shores Friday into the weekend as this swell moves out. For east facing shores, expect a rising trend through the week due to strong trade winds. Heights may reach advisory levels by the weekend for east facing exposures.