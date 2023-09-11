Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, sunshine, scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sunny skies and breezy trades to start the work week. Windward and mauka sections expect scattered showers; leeward spots may see isolated showers Daytime highs will range between 85 to 90 mph with easterly trade winds at 15 to 25 mph.
Partly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous windward and mauka showers will prevail tonight. Lows 71 to 76. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Breezy trades will continue through the middle of the week along with typical trade wind weather. Expect showers to favor windward and mountain areas, especially at night and during early morning hours. Trades will decrease into the moderate range Wednesday and afterwards. Showers may increase next weekend as a trough approaches the state from the east.
The recent small, short period chop that was observed along east- facing shores courtesy of breezier trade flow will continue through the week. A near 4 foot, medium to long period east (80 - 100 degree) swell from former Tropical Cyclone Jova is being observed at the Hilo buoy this morning. This swell is forecast to peak surf just below High Surf Advisory criteria later today and into Tuesday. South-facing shore surf will get a boost the next couple of days as a small, long period south (190 degree) swell fills in. This swell will peak surf at near seasonable waist to chest high averages today and Tuesday before declining through mid-week.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain flat into the middle of the week until a small bump from a tiny, short period pulse arrives from the north Thursday. West-facing shores will also remain flat except for where south swell wraps in.