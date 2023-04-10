 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered rain

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds build Monday becoming breezy and gusty through Wednesday. Today expect partly sunny conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated leeward showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Artwork by Ka'opua Daniel's

Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers. Lows 67 to 72. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

