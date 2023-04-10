Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered rain

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds build Monday becoming breezy and gusty through Wednesday. Today expect partly sunny conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated leeward showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers. Lows 67 to 72. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Trade winds will continue to strengthen, becoming breezy and gusty through Wednesday as a strong high develops north of the state. An upper trough may produce periods of locally enhanced rainfall. Showers will favor windward slopes. Expect afternoon rainfall across leeward and interior Big Island areas. Trade winds will ease to moderate strength Thursday into next weekend.
A small to moderate north (350 deg) swell has begun to rise slightly over the offshore buoys, resulting in building surf for north- facing shores this afternoon with a peak on Tuesday. East facing shores will have short period trade wind swell from building trades and may also see a slight rise for selective spots exposed to the north swell. A small medium period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible at the end of the week. South-facing exposures will continue to have minimal surf due to long period south swells throughout the week.