Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue, High Surf Advisory posted

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory has been posted for south-facing shores. Waves heights are expected to be within the 7-10' foot range.
Breezy conditions continue today with windward and mauka showers isolated afternoon showers for leeward sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
The gusty easterly trade winds will continue into Tuesday, then ease slightly Tuesday night through the second half of the week. As areas of moisture move through, showers will be common over windward and mauka locations, while only a few make it over our drier leeward areas.
The current south-southeast s well is gradually diminishing, as another pulse of south-southeast swell is expected to bring south facing shores back into High Surf Advisory Criteria later today through Tuesday. Surf along south shores will return to the summertime average (or lower) later in the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades before easing slightly. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations.