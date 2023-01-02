 Skip to main content
Monday Evening Weather - Light winds, Some Clouds and Light Passing Showers

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight. A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front.

Monday Evening 8-Day

High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Tuesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and for north facing shores of Maui.

Monday Evening Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

