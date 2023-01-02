Monday Evening Weather - Light winds, Some Clouds and Light Passing Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight. A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front.
High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Tuesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and for north facing shores of Maui.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for west facing shores of the Big Island.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.
A very large northwest swell is peaking across the local waters this afternoon, with the latest buoy observations still running a foot or two above model guidance. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, with a High Surf Advisory for exposed west facing shores of the Big Island, both in effect through early Tuesday morning.
This swell is expected to gradually lower late tonight through Tuesday night and become more northerly by mid-week.