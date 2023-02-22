Missing Pahoa woman, 73, found safe, Big Island police say | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Big Island police say they have safely located a Pahoa woman who was reported missing on Monday.
Denese Fishburn, 73, was found in the Nanawale Estates subdivision on Tuesday. Hawaii Island Police say she was safe and in good health.
Authorities did not say where exactly in the subdivision she was found or who she was with. No other information was released.
ORIGINAL:
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are seeking the help of the community in locating a missing Pahoa woman.
Denese Fishburn of Pahoa has been reported missing and is considered endangered due to her having a medical condition that requires her to take medication.
Fishburn, 73, is described as being Caucasian, 5'6" tall, weighing 176 pounds, with blond and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an olive green sweatshirt with a turtle on the front of it, along with multi-colored diamond pattern tights, and pink slippers.
Fishburn was last seen on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, around 2:30 p.m. on Ginger Circle in Nanawale Estates in Pahoa.
Anyone with any information regarding Fishburn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.