Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with higher
gusts and seas building 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area.
Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
This is a breaking news story.
The townhouse complex being investigated is the same complex that public records show is the address for Frank Camaro, a second missing person who was found dead at the Ala Moana Hotel.
Two missing persons reports were issued within 5 minutes of each other Thursday. In the neighborhood of Waikele, new evidence was discovered Friday showing how the two cases are linked.
Police told KITV4 that the empty car of the missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in a subdivision across from Mitsuo Shito Waikele neighborhood park.
On the other side of the park, .3 miles away- and an 8 minute walk from where the car was found, public records show the address belongs to 46 year old Frank Camaro. He was the subject of the second missing persons case, and was found deceased at the Ala Moana Hotel Thursday.
Social media posts showed Camaro to be a father and recently estranged from his wife.
Camaro’s more recent relationship, also on social media, shows a younger woman posting, “Rest in paradise” And, “I love you forever Frank.”
The medical examiners office confirming to KITV4 there is a case number for Frank Camaro. Add to that, a source tells KITV4 the two were planning to meet on Wednesday night.
KITV4 reached out to the family of Johnalynn Ilae.
The family expressed it is a difficult time; That it is a hurtful and hard time, and they indicated a wish for respect for privacy.