...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.


A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with higher
gusts and seas building 10 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead

  Updated
  • 0
WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area.

Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.

Evidence shows the case of two missing persons are connected

46 year old Frank Camaro was found dead at the Ala Moana Hotel on Thursday. The two missing persons had been planning to meet on Wednesday night, according to a source familiar with the case.

