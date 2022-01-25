Military calling on Oahu's civilian population for blood donations By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Eddie Dowd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As blood supply across the nation continues to run low, the military is now calling on the civilian population to make donations through them to help meet the need it's seeing. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As blood supply across the nation continues to run low, the military is now calling on the civilian population to make donations through them to help meet the need it's seeing.Officials at Tripler Army Medical Center say the facility can sometimes use up to three hundred and fifty pints of blood a month to support all the needs of service members in the region.They say right now meeting that need is becoming especially challenging.Staff say in the past they could fly blood in from other parts of the country. They say now that's becoming increasingly difficult as other military hospitals are also facing a shortage.Hospital staff says there are several ways the public can donate blood through them.To find how to donate to the military, you can go to www.militarydonor.com Local Donors desperately needed as Blood Bank of Hawaii blood supply dwindles By Mika Miyashima Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Military Staff Blood Medicine Need Civilian Official Donation Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 DOH provides bridge COVID-19 testing during winter break Updated Dec 27, 2021 COVID-19 States are scrambling to keep up with an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations and the demand for testing Updated Jan 8, 2022 National Top Republicans stand up for Rounds after Trump's attack: He 'told the truth' Updated Jan 11, 2022 Top-stories Hawaii Pacific University launches School of Nursing Updated Jan 8, 2022 Local Deadline approaching for Honolulu small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to March 2021 storms Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Boaters rescued off of Honokala Point on Maui Nov 19, 2021 Recommended for you