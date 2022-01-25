 Skip to main content

Military calling on Oahu's civilian population for blood donations

By Eddie Dowd

As blood supply across the nation continues to run low, the military is now calling on the civilian population to make donations through them to help meet the need it's seeing.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As blood supply across the nation continues to run low, the military is now calling on the civilian population to make donations through them to help meet the need it's seeing.

Officials at Tripler Army Medical Center say the facility can sometimes use up to three hundred and fifty pints of blood a month to support all the needs of service members in the region.

They say right now meeting that need is becoming especially challenging.

Staff say in the past they could fly blood in from other parts of the country. They say now that's becoming increasingly difficult as other military hospitals are also facing a shortage.

Hospital staff says there are several ways the public can donate blood through them.

To find how to donate to the military, you can go to www.militarydonor.com

