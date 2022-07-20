Maui County the testing ground for Hawaii's first-ever county-specific Department of Agriculture

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Paving the way for on-the-ground representation of Maui County farmers and ranchers, Hawaii's first-ever county-specific Department of Agriculture has officially launched.
With goals to develop a sustainable regional agriculture system, encourage economic diversification, and address widespread issues of food insecurity, the department's formation has been two years in the making, getting the greenlight by voters back in 2020.
"When we first started this it was based upon on more regulation. A regulatory agency," explained Maui County Mayor, Michael Victorino. "Farmers came to me and said, 'We don't need more regulations. We need help."
And that help is now coming in the form of an advocacy group to directly communicate with local farmers.
Aiding, mentoring, and advocating for the collection of state and federal grants, newly appointed director Rogerene "Kali" Arce says the department's success stems in the positive relationships formed from the jump.
"Our first step and our first Kuleana is going to be doing an assessment with our producers and we're going to set up some time to talk story with them," Arce said.
The Molokai resident and Native Hawaiian homesteader, Arce brings more than 30 years of professional career experience to the table. Her work in agricultural education, agroforestry, and land conservation will help serve in her mission to address the critical concerns of those in the ag sector.
"Things we want to focus on is workforce development opportunities, and different forms of sustainable ag production as well as boosting food security for our community. Just having that experience of being in all those facets will help me understand farmers and to give them some experience from my own background," Arce said.
Her official appointment awaits confirmation by the Maui County Council. That vote is expected within the coming month.
Once appointed, Arce will not only serve as county's first-ever female department director but will also serve as the first department director from Molokai.
She is joined by former Hawaii Department of Agriculture Produce Safety Manager Weston Yap, who will take on the position of deputy director.
The department's development hopes to set a precedent in how individualized support can make a substantial difference in advancing the state's overarching ag sector.