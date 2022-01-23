Local North Shore farmers to buy 280 acres of Ag land as part of co-op By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nearly 100 north shore farmers gathered in Waialua on Sunday to hear about plans to purchase land from Dole Plantation.The land is being bought by developer Peter Savio, who plans to divide up the land into 100 small plots and sell them individually to farmers who are committed to use it solely for farming.On Sunday, he announced to stakeholders that he's found buyers for all 100 plots of Ag land.The mortgage will be $400 dollars a month per acre, with an overall price of $60,000 for an acre of land.For some local farmers who were leasing parts of the land from the dole plantation before, it's a chance to finally have ownership.The final deal with the developer and Dole is expected to go through this Friday. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Video What is a Tsunami? Updated Jan 15, 2022 Local Airlines searching for ways to attract more Hawaiian visitors as travel ramps up again Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Man, 25, stabbed to death at Waikiki apartment, 2 suspects arrested Updated Nov 21, 2021 Local Flooding rain continues tonight for O'ahu & Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Kauai: Out-of-state buyers drove up housing prices in 2021 Jan 4, 2022 Local Studies indicate J&J booster protects against severe illness from Omicron variant Updated Dec 30, 2021 Recommended for you