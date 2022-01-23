 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local North Shore farmers to buy 280 acres of Ag land as part of co-op

  • 0
Farm

Nearly 100 north shore farmers gathered in Waialua on Sunday to hear about plans to purchase land from Dole Plantation.

The land is being bought by developer Peter Savio, who plans to divide up the land into 100 small plots and sell them individually to farmers who are committed to use it solely for farming.

On Sunday, he announced to stakeholders that he's found buyers for all 100 plots of Ag land.

The mortgage will be $400 dollars a month per acre, with an overall price of $60,000 for an acre of land.

For some local farmers who were leasing parts of the land from the dole plantation before, it's a chance to finally have ownership.

The final deal with the developer and Dole is expected to go through this Friday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you