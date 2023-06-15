Local boy voted number 1 in the Las Vegas lash business

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- Kaimana Kaohimaunu has an eye – for lashes. The Honoka'a, Hawai'i native owns two lash studios in Las Vegas and he holds the distinction of being the #1 lash artist in town.
"People all across I guess social media, mainly the Las Vegas area, they vote for their top like hairstylist, lash artists, nail tech and barber and thankfully and humbly I've been number one for the last four years," beamed a proud Kaohimaunu.
Four consecutive years – impressive– considering he's only been in the industry for five.
The beauty business is a highly competitive one, but Kaohimaunu credits his upbringing when he learned how to "malama" – care for others – that keeps his loyal customers coming back.
"I think it's just something special that we have in us in Hawaiian and kanaka to emit that certain energy, and it's something that I guess we don't necessarily know that we're doing, but we just naturally do it because you know, we grew up in that in that space and our parents, you know, raised us that way. And it's just something that my clients continue to tell me that they know that they feel so safe and I think that's just something that us as Hawaiians we just naturally give out," Kaohimaunu told KITV4.
In between his jam packed schedule, Kaohimaunu is also taking time to hanai – raise -- a new generation of lash artists.
"I was able to put together a training program and it's certified through The Nevada Board of Cosmetology and so I'm able to actually certify and train new licensed professionals. And I was able, actually last year to take it to Hawai'i. So I did two trainings in Honolulu. And then I did two trainings in Hilo. And I think over maybe around like 40 artists total," said Kaohimaunu, "So it's really cool to you know, continue to kind of like spread, spread, like, you know, my expertise around. So it's really nice."
Paying it forward, pampering his clients, and perpetuating his Hawaiian roots on the "9th island," It's no wonder he's the #1 lash artist – 4 years and counting!