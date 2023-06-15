 Skip to main content
Local boy voted helu 'ekahi (number 1) in the Las Vegas lash business

Kaimana Kaohimaunu

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- Kaimana Kaohimaunu has an eye – for lashes. The Honoka'a, Hawai'i native owns two lash studios in Las Vegas and he holds the distinction of being the #1 lash artist in town. 

"People all across I guess social media, mainly the Las Vegas area, they vote for their top like hairstylist, lash artists, nail tech and barber and thankfully and humbly I've been number one for the last four years," beamed a proud Kaohimaunu.

KaiLash Studios
Kaimana Kaohimaunu

An error occurred