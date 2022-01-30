 Skip to main content

Lawmakers push for "Ariel's Bill"

  0
Bill

A bill making its way through the state legislature is being named for a high profile missing person's case involving a 6 year old girl.

Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing from her Waimanalo home back in September and has yet to be found.

Some lawmakers believe "Ariel's bill" COULD help prevent a case like hers from happening to anyone else.

State Representative Lisa Martin represents Waimānalo and is part of a group of lawmakers supporting HB 2424.

The bill would allow staff with child welfare services to continue check ups with families who ARE receiving state payments even after adoption, which is currently not the case.

it would also create a 24/7 DOH crisis mobile outreach pilot program that would provide 24/7 crisis mental health services.

