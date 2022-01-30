Lawmakers push for "Ariel's Bill" By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bill making its way through the state legislature is being named for a high profile missing person's case involving a 6 year old girl.Isabella "Ariel" Kalua was reported missing from her Waimanalo home back in September and has yet to be found.Some lawmakers believe "Ariel's bill" COULD help prevent a case like hers from happening to anyone else.State Representative Lisa Martin represents Waimānalo and is part of a group of lawmakers supporting HB 2424.The bill would allow staff with child welfare services to continue check ups with families who ARE receiving state payments even after adoption, which is currently not the case.it would also create a 24/7 DOH crisis mobile outreach pilot program that would provide 24/7 crisis mental health services. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Pet safety precautions for the upcoming holiday season Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local Several changes coming to routes for TheBus beginning on Dec. 15 Updated Nov 24, 2021 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Mostly dry, light winds and high surf Updated Jan 7, 2022 News Mortgage help on the way for Oahu residents Updated Jan 19, 2022 National Bidens greet troops at US Coast Guard Station Brant Point on Thanksgiving Day Updated Nov 25, 2021 Top-stories Hawaii's Contact Tracing System Put to the Test Updated Dec 28, 2021 Recommended for you